ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – While the start of the new year is just days away, some people are already thinking about where to go during their summer vacation.
Hitting Orlando’s theme parks is always a popular option and next summer there will be even more interest.
At Disney’s Hollywood Studios an entirely new land based on Pixar’s Toy Story will open. This new 11-acre land will transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy’s backyard. It will include a family friendly Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, and an aliens teacup-style spinner ride, and Woody’s Lunch Box eatery. On the west coast, Disney California Adventure Park is transforming Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier for a summer opening. Rides will include the Incredicoaster, inspired by “The Incredibles” film.
Also in Orlando, Fast & Furious — Supercharged will open at Universal Studios. The new attraction features characters, cars, and music from the “Fast & Furious” movies.
A twisting raft ride called Infinity Falls will open at SeaWorld Orlando. It will feature a vertical lift that leads to a 40-foot drop into the river. The will be the centerpiece of a new South American rainforest section of the park
