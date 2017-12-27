Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans are dealing with freezing temperatures that may stick around all week.

Record low temperatures and record high snowfall from this week’s winter blast is being felt in dozens of states.

“All I could do was laugh, but we’ll get it cleared,” said Miller Creek, Pennsylvania resident Kim Howell as she shuffled snow off her drive.

Erie, PA shattered the state record with more than 50 inches of snow.

Temperatures in Chicago hovered around zero, prompting an effort to get the homeless indoors.

While some are finding ways to make the frigid fun, first responders are reminding people of the health risks that come from the bitter cold.

“Anytime that we have an extreme in weather, be it cold or hot, it taxes the EMS system as a whole,” said Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Ed Hassan.

New York City officials are warning the one million spectators expected in Times Square on New Year’s eve to bundle up big time. Visitors in town to watch the ball drop say the predicted temperatures for that night in the low teens will not disrupt their plans.

“We’re here, you have to do it, it doesn’t matter if we’re freezing and icicles, we’ll do it,” said Patricia Lyons.

The last time New York saw a New Year’s eve this cold was almost 20 years ago.

Forecasters predict the cold blast will move east and stick around into the beginning of 2018.