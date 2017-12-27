Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A day after tweeting “it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again,” President Donald Trump spent a good portion of Tuesday golfing at his club in West Palm Beach.

He also found time to fire off some tweets stirring up some of Washington’s most fiercely debated topics.

On the Russia investigation, he cited a Fox News report that investigators can’t verify claims made in a dossier circulated over the summer. Compiled by a former British intelligence officer, it contains allegations of Mr. Trump’s ties to Moscow.

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

“That’s how this has become such a hyper-partisan issue, they’re trying to discredit the findings before they come out by point to flaws in the process,” said Bustle’s senior political correspondent Erin Delmore.

President Trump also went after Obamacare.

Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

Evidence suggests, though, that public support for it is far exceeding expectations.

During the Obamacare enrollment period that ended December 15th, there was a drop of just 4.4 percent from last year in the 39 states that participate in the federal healthcare.gov marketplace. According to one nationwide analysis, Republican states are signing up faster than Democratic ones. 62 percent of the people who enrolled in Obamacare this year live in red states that voted for President Trump in 2016.