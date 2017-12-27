Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Politics, Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A day after tweeting “it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again,” President Donald Trump spent a good portion of Tuesday golfing at his club in West Palm Beach.

He also found time to fire off some tweets stirring up some of Washington’s most fiercely debated topics.

On the Russia investigation, he cited a Fox News report that investigators can’t verify claims made in a dossier circulated over the summer. Compiled by a former British intelligence officer, it contains allegations of Mr. Trump’s ties to Moscow.

“That’s how this has become such a hyper-partisan issue, they’re trying to discredit the findings before they come out by point to flaws in the process,” said Bustle’s senior political correspondent Erin Delmore.

President Trump also went after Obamacare.

Evidence suggests, though, that public support for it is far exceeding expectations.

During the Obamacare enrollment period that ended December 15th, there was a drop of just 4.4 percent from last year in the 39 states that participate in the federal healthcare.gov marketplace. According to one nationwide analysis, Republican states are signing up faster than Democratic ones. 62 percent of the people who enrolled in Obamacare this year live in red states that voted for President Trump in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch