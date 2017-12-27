Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested in Northwest Miami-Dade on a first degree murder warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Jeffrey Harrell, 28, was placed in custody as Broward, Miami-Dade SWAT and US Marshalls executed the warrant.

Harrell had barricaded himself inside a home near Northwest 83rd Street and 5th Avenue in Miami-Dade before surrendering to authorities.

Police had been searching for Harrell in the investigation of a man found dead in a burning car at a North Lauderdale park earlier this year.

The man in the car was later identified as Darren Butler.

Back in November, two other people were arrested in connection to Butler’s murder.

Butler’s body was found inside a burning car in at Bicentennial Park on November 14th.

Those arrested were Johntavis McCoe and Rougeina Deriveire.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says McCoe murdered Butler.

BSO has not released any details about a possible motive for the killing.

Authorities say nobody was hurt during Wednesday’s arrest as Harrell agreed to surrender to SWAT while speaking with officers on the phone.

Harrell did not know what murder he was wanted for, according to police.