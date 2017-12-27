Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TOLEDO (CBSMiami) – Four teenage boys in Ohio are now accused of murder after what likely began as a prank.

Prosecutors say the teens hurled a heavy sandbag off a highway overpass and onto a car, killing another young man.

The teens, charged as juveniles, didn’t speak much Wednesday in court– but they did show emotion.

Lori Olender is deputy chief prosecutor of the juvenile division.

“I saw tears today, from each of the juveniles, and I don’t always see that in a detention hearing,” Olender said. “So I do know that one actually, through his attorney, stated right on the record, how upset he was and how sorry he was for the victim.”

Last week, 22-year-old Marquis Byrd was riding with his friend on Interstate 75 in Toledo, when a sandbag, launched from this overpass, came crashing through the passenger side windshield, severely wounding Byrd.

The driver pulled over, and called 911.

Byrd died over the weekend.

The case is similar to the one in October, where five teens near Flint, Michigan, are facing second degree murder charges after allegedly throwing a six-pound rock over an overpass, killing 32-year-old Kenneth White.

Those teens have been charged as adults but pleaded not guilty.

As for the teens in Ohio, the harshest punishment they could face is staying in juvenile detention until age 21.

None of the teens involved has a criminal record.

They were ages 13 to 14 at the time of the incident and all four deny any charges.