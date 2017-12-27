Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people including a teenager are recovering after being shot while standing outside of a Miami home just a day after Christmas.
Wednesday morning, police released the ages of the victims ranging from 17-years-old to 23-years-old.
Meantime, investigators are searching for a gunman in the case.
The shooting took place at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 86th Terrace.
Police were first called to the neighborhood around 8 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a report of a woman shot.
Upon arrival, they found the five victims who were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
All of the victims are expected to survive.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.