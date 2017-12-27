PLAYER: Khris Bogle
POSITION: DE
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 220
SCOUTING: One of the prospects that was immediately a hit as soon as he started to play for head coach Matt Dubuc and the Chiefs. His athleticism opened the door, but his skill level and ability to play this game at a high level are the reason that colleges have been watching for over a year now. Solid pass rusher who is quick, has a huge wingspan and is picking up more and more technique as he competes against top flight athletes – like he did last weekend near Tampa in the Legends 2019 All-Star Game. Keep your eyes on this young man – because the best is yet to come!
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6448495/khris-bogle
