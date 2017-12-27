By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Cardinal Gibbons, High School Football, In The Huddle, Khris Bogle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Khris Bogle, Cardinal Gibbons

PLAYER: Khris Bogle

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 220

SCOUTING: One of the prospects that was immediately a hit as soon as he started to play for head coach Matt Dubuc and the Chiefs. His athleticism opened the door, but his skill level and ability to play this game at a high level are the reason that colleges have been watching for over a year now. Solid pass rusher who is quick, has a huge wingspan and is picking up more and more technique as he competes against top flight athletes – like he did last weekend near Tampa in the Legends 2019 All-Star Game. Keep your eyes on this young man – because the best is yet to come!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6448495/khris-bogle

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch