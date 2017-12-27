Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Jay Cutler is most likely heading into his final game as a Miami Dolphin. The team hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for their 2017 finale.

Also likely: Sunday could be the final game of Jay Cutler’s career.

Cutler came out of a brief retirement to join the Dolphins midway through training camp, when starter Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury.

After seeing Miami win 10 games and qualify for the playoffs in 2016, Cutler and head coach Adam Gase likely viewed his South Florida arrival as a chance to plug-and-play for another postseason bid.

Instead, the team has stumbled to a 6-7 record through 15 games, and have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Cutler had an uneven season, with 14 interceptions along the way.

But if you ask Jay, he has no regrets for interrupting his retirement.

“It was a great experience,” Cutler said. “It’s a really good locker room, really good coaches, great organization, great owner, and I had a really good time.”

But will he let the good times roll into 2018?

Cutler won’t disclose his long term plans, but was willing to answer hypotheticals about his future. When asked what a potential reason would be for playing again next season, he cited his love for the game.

“I love playing football,” said Cutler. “You can only do it for so long. Everyone has a point in their career where they can’t play anymore. Whether it’s your decision or someone else’s decision, it happens.”

On the flip side, Cutler was asked to give reasons why not to return next season.

“Being away from my family. If someone doesn’t want me to play anymore… a lot of these decisions are out of a player’s control.”

Cutler has been living apart from his wife and children since arriving in South Florida. He’s been bunking in a hotel since August, while his family remains in Nashville, TN.

When asked if he’d be willing to continue his NFL career as a backup, rather than a starter, Cutler didn’t hold back in his response.

“I wouldn’t want to move again or go somewhere just to (be a) back up.”

With that said, this Sunday could be the final time Cutler suits up for an NFL game. The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM at Hard Rock Stadium.