MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fire experts say every home should have at least two fire extinguishers -one in the kitchen and one in the garage- but using it can be a challenge when you have seconds to react.

If there is a small fire in your house, a fire extinguisher can be a lifesaver.

If you don’t know how to use a fire extinguisher, just remember the word ‘PASS’ which means pull, aim, squeeze and sweep.

Do not plunge that fire extinguisher too deep. It causes the flames to shoot even higher out the back.

“And that fire is just going to spread everywhere you splash it,” said Allegheny County Fire Chief Matt Brown

What you should do is aim right at the base of the fire and never turn your back to the blaze.

Also, make sure you know exactly where you keep your fire extinguisher and act quickly.

Those two things are key.

Your extinguisher needs to be fully charged, meaning the arrow showing the levels need to be in the green.

Only try to put out small fires. If the fire gets too big then just get out.

Experts say if you have a fire in your home and put it out with a fire extinguisher, you should still call the fire department to have them come out and make sure the fire is totally out.