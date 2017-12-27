Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Former Palm Beach Gardens baseball star Pavin Smith got the gift of a lifetime when he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks but his hefty signing bonus helped him buy the biggest gift of all for those he said made it all possible.
According to WPEC, his $5 million signing bonus with the Arizona Diamondbacks helped him pay off his childhood home.
A video, posted Christmas morning, has gone viral. It shows his mother and father reading a note that revealed he had paid off the entire mortgage for his family’s home.
“He’s very loving and giving,” said his mother Pamela to WPEC. “I’ve obviously known that his whole life, but to have a gift like that, it was amazing.”
“I was fine until I looked over and saw Pavin with tears streaming down his face,” said his father Tim.
“At first they were like you can’t do this,” Pavin Smith said. “You just can’t do that, I mean that’s just way too much of a gift, but I definitely insisted. You know, all of the financial burdens that come with helping me get to where I am today, I was great just to be able to pay them back just a little bit.”
Pavin added, “Family is everything.”
Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv
— Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017