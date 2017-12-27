Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend had a flight to remember.
The couple was four hours into an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo when the crew found an unauthorized passenger. The pilot made the decision to return to Los Angeles. Thanks to the swift typing supermodel, her social media followers got a blow by blow of the flight to nowhere.
Los Angeles airport police say they were told to be ready for ANA Flight 175’s return before it was discovered there was a mix-up that was ultimately straightened out. Although police haven’t said exactly what the mix-up was, Teigen tweeted the unauthorized person had a United ticket, they were on ANA.
She also questioned how that person was able to get on the plane.
Teigen said police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once they got off the plane.
While all this was going on, the model wasn’t the only one on the plane who took to Twitter.
This guy named Raffy posted: “My first tweet can’t be more epic than this: just survived an 8 hour LAX-LAX Flight with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.”