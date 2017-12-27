Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An intense scene after a deadly crash in North Miami Beach.
The accident took place at NE 163rd Street and 19th Avenue.
CBS4 has learned that one person died when the car they were traveling in crashed and burst into flames.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire.
According to a witness, a Good Samaritan helped save another woman from the burning car.
She was transported to North End Trauma Center in critical condition.