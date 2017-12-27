Filed Under:Car Fire, Deadly crash, Local TV, North Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An intense scene after a deadly crash in North Miami Beach.

The accident took place at NE 163rd Street and 19th Avenue.

CBS4 has learned that one person died when the car they were traveling in crashed and burst into flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire.

According to a witness, a Good Samaritan helped save another woman from the burning car.

She was transported to North End Trauma Center in critical condition.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch