MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The road to recovery from multiple knee bruises has been an exercise in patience for Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside.
Whiteside has missed Miami’s past 13 games. In total, he’s missed 18 games this season with bone bruises in his left knee. The Heat are 9-9 without him.
On Tuesday night, the Gastonia, North Carolina native is expected to play for the first time since November 28th. The Heat host the Orlando Magic.
While the Heat will be thrilled to welcome their 98 Million Dollar Man man back to the floor, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel notes that James Johnson suffered a setback.
However there is at least one setback for the Heat, with forward James Johnson again out due to the ankle bursitis that had sidelined him for three games before a brief comeback in Saturday’s loss to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson left that game during the second quarter following a misstep, unable to return.
The Heat will also again be without Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters.
Tipoff for Heat-Magic is set for 7:30 PM from the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday, December 26th.