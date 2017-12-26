Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Politics

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is looking forward to the new year after spending Christmas with his family at Mar-a-Lago.

The White House said the First Family spent the morning opening presents and then posting a Christmas message on Twiter. Later in the evening, President Trump tweeted that it was time to get back to work on making America great again.

Before leaving for Florida, the president promised that it would be a working vacation.

“I’ll be working very hard during that Christmas because we have many things we’re talking about, including North Korea, including a lot of things happening in the Middle East,” he said.

That includes confronting the international backlash that followed his controversial decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. That decision drew broad condemnation at the United Nations last week.

On Sunday, Guatemala announced that their embassy would move to Jerusalem over the objection of Palestinian leaders. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted that many other nations will do the same.

The new year won’t just be about foreign policy hurdles. President Trump also faces domestic challenges, including the possibility of a partial government shutdown if Congress doesn’t act by January 19th.

The White House would also like to pursue welfare reform and another major campaign promise – a bi-partisan infrastructure package.

