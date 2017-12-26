Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– When Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle went to her first Christmas church service with the royal family, Britain’s best photographers were there to capture the moment but a member of the public ended up getting the best shot.

The response to Karen Murdoch’s photo has been overwhelming.

When the Royals went to church, every photographer was scrambling to get the perfect shot of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together. Only one did and she’s an amateur.

“It was just a really lucky shot that captures the moment. It was perfect, I loved it,” said Murdoch.

Murdoch, who lives near the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, captured this remarkable frame on her iPhone and posted it to Twitter where it got twelve thousand likes. Her previous record was just five.

“This is bonkers isn’t it, it’s mad, it’s been crazy,” said Murdoch.

Her tip for getting the Royals to smile? She and her daughter screamed and shouted at them.

“We were fangirling a bit. We were going hiya, happy Christmas, if I’m totally honest we were being a bit embarrassing,” said Murdoch.

Karen’s photograph has made the front page of nearly every major newspaper in the United Kingdom. It’s acknowledgment that their professional photographers were simply outdone by a member of the public with a cell phone.

When asked if Markle would call her to ask for a copy of the picture, she said, “I would freak out, I’d be absolutely delighted if they wanted my photo!”

With Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding a few months away, Murdoch may well get another chance to show off her camera skills.

Murdoch now has an agent and plans to put the proceeds towards her daughter’s education.