By Larry Blustein
POST SEASON HUDDLE: Brieon Fuller – Doral Academy

PLAYER: Brieon Fuller

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Doral Academy

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Solid football player who continues to mature and get better every year. Heading into his final season, there is no doubt that this is going to be one of the best in the state of Florida as colleges continue to watch and pursue this Miami commitment. Was chosen to play in this year’s Legends Showcase Underclass event. Quality pass catcher who will be a difference maker at the next level. Many are looking forward to his final year.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6608497/brieon-fuller

