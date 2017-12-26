PLAYER: Brieon Fuller
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Doral Academy
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 170
SCOUTING: Solid football player who continues to mature and get better every year. Heading into his final season, there is no doubt that this is going to be one of the best in the state of Florida as colleges continue to watch and pursue this Miami commitment. Was chosen to play in this year’s Legends Showcase Underclass event. Quality pass catcher who will be a difference maker at the next level. Many are looking forward to his final year.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6608497/brieon-fuller
