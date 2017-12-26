Filed Under:Local TV, Surveillance Footage, Teen Robbed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are searching for two people they say robbed and kidnapped a teenager as he was walking home from school.

Detectives released surveillance footage on Tuesday from the incident, which took place on December 12th.

In the footage, two suspects are seen along with the teenage boy walking in the area of Northwest 13th Place and 38th Street.

Police say one of the suspects showed the victim a gun and demanded he empty his pockets.

The other man took the teen’s phone.

Police believe both suspects in this care are also teenagers.

