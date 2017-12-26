Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – When it comes to the holiday gifts for your kids, hacking is probably one thing you never considered.
Toy hacking that is.
According to Global News, any toy with a microphone, camera, or location tracking ability could put your child at risk. This could be their new favorite talking toy or tablet.
“It makes you really want to think about what you’re getting before you give it to them,” said Casey Rokusek.
“If somebody can spy in on you and listen to what you’re saying, it’s kind of disconcerting,” said Anthony Gerling.
Luckily, there are ways to block the hackers.
First, research the product. Reading reviews about the toy can help you learn about any security issues.
When connecting the toy to a network, make sure the password is hard to guess. Also, when they are not using the toy, power it off. That way it can’t continue to collect data.
Finally, keep your kids informed. If the toy allows them to communicate with others, remind them how important it is that they don’t give out any personal information.
Experts urge parents to monitor their children’s smart toys often and check any social media outlets they have access to.