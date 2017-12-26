Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Authorities in Palm Beach County have reunited a woman with her family.
Earlier in the day, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was asking anyone if they knew her.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of her saying the elderly woman, pictured sleeping in a hospital bed, was okay but they needed to know where she came from.
Luckily, by 11:30 a.m. she had been reunited with her family.
