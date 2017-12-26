By Giovanna Maselli
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Authorities in Palm Beach County have reunited a woman with her family.

Earlier in the day,  the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was asking anyone if they knew her.

Lost Woman Reunited With Family

Do you know this woman? Authorities in Palm Beach County are asking that question to the community to help her reunite with loved ones. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of her saying the elderly woman, pictured sleeping in a hospital bed, was okay but they needed to know where she came from.

Luckily, by 11:30 a.m. she had been reunited with her family.

 

