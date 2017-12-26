Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – A California man has come forward as the person who delivered gift-wrapped packages of horse manure to the Bel Air and Beverly Hills homes of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“One thing leads to another. You’re having a couple of drinks and you’re like “let’s do this,” said Robby Strong.

“This” turned into big news, trended on Twitter, caused the Los Angeles police department to shut down the street and warranted a surprise visit from the Secret Service.

Strong said the prank started off innocently enough.

“I was talking to a friend about the tax bill and we were both complaining about how it’s total horse****. And one of our friends who happens to be there owns horses,” he said.

So Strong went to her horse ranch and packed up some horse poop.

“I then wrapped it up Christmas style. I wanted it to be nice and festive,” he said.

Then he dropped it off at addresses he dug up for Mnuchin’s houses. He said he rang the doorbell at each home, but no one answered so he left the packages behind along with a card signed “the American people.”

Strong said he wrote on the card something like, “Dear misters Mnuchin and Trump, we, the American people are returning the “gift” of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bull****.”

Strong said he’s received a couple of death threats after it was made public that he was the perpetrator of the prank. Criminal charges against Strong are unlikely, but if he does happen to be charged he’s not too worried because his wife is an attorney.