Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood man was arrested after he reportedly left two children alone in a locked vehicle for more than an hour over the weekend.

Davie police and paramedics were dispatched to the U-Pull-It location, at 4301 SR 7, Saturday afternoon after getting reports of two kids locked in a car. When they arrived, they found the vehicle was parked in the sun, with the ignition off, and the windows down only an inch or so. Inside were two boys who were crying, drenched in sweat, and complaining of abdominal pains.

The older of the two, who was seven years old, was in the front seat and his six years old brother was in the back seat. Paramedics were able to convince the older boy to unlock the door.

Paramedics said they estimated the children had been in the vehicle for more than an hour and had been on the edge of heat stroke.

The manager of the U-Pull-It said he learned about the kids from a customer who said they were screaming and crying, but refused to unlock the door. The manager had his staff use the public announcement system to notify the kids’ parents of the situation. When no one showed up, the manager called the police.

After the kids were out of the vehicle, the U-Pull-It staff used the P.A. system to ask the vehicle’s owner to meet them in the parking lot.

When Alan Luna, 28, went to check on his kids and car, he was met by the police. He reportedly told police he had only been gone for about 15-20 minutes. The police knew that statement was incorrect because they had already been there longer than that.

Luna was taken into custody and charged with child abuse. The children were then turned over to their mother.