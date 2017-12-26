Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flames erupted from the roof of a Miami Gardens home overnight.
Firefighters arriving at the home near 155th Terrace found flames engulfing the roof at the rear of the residence. The building was not occupied.
“It happened on Christmas Day, on Christmas Day, I cannot believe that this would happen to me on Christmas Day,” said Cassandra Simmons owns the home.
Simmons, who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, has been displaced since Hurricane Irma and living in a hotel provided by FEMA. She said she can’t understand how it happened.
“I don’t have no electricity so I don’t understand how the house caught on fire,” she said.
She said she rushed to her home after getting a call from her sister.
“I was just called by my sister who said ‘come quick your house is on fire’,” she said.
Neighbors say it may have been sparked by children shooting off fireworks.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.