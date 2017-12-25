Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – That decked out Christmas tree has a lot more story behind its dazzling ornaments.
First off, did you know that Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states?
While they come from everywhere, Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washing are the top producers.
How many are there?
Well, there are about 350 million trees growing on Christmas tree farms throughout the U.S.
The Christmas tree you have in your living room takes an average of 7 years to grow.
That’s 7 years just to be about 6 to 7 feet high.
Last year, about 27.4 million live trees were sold while 18.6 million fake trees were bought.