Filed Under:Christmas, Holidays, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.

Here’s an easy look at what is open and closed Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT

  • Federal offices: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
  • Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
  • Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

SCHOOLS

  • Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 8
  • Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 8

BUSINESS

  • Banks: Closed
  • Stock markets: Closed
  • Postal service: Closed, no deliveries

TRANSIT

  • Miami-Dade Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Broward County Transit will operate Holiday service on Christmas. There will be no Breeze or Express Service on those days.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day

SHOPPING

  • Malls: Closed

PARKS

All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
South Florida Holiday Homes
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch