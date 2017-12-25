Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.
Here’s an easy look at what is open and closed Christmas Day.
GOVERNMENT
- Federal offices: Closed
- State offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
- Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
- Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
SCHOOLS
- Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 8
- Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 8
BUSINESS
- Banks: Closed
- Stock markets: Closed
- Postal service: Closed, no deliveries
TRANSIT
- Miami-Dade Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
- Broward County Transit will operate Holiday service on Christmas. There will be no Breeze or Express Service on those days.
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day
SHOPPING
- Malls: Closed
PARKS
All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.