MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the best parts of the holiday season is snuggling up on the sofa and watching a movie.
There is no shortage of options for films that are either about Christmas or take place during the holidays.
Indeed, Christmas movies have become as much a part of the holidays as Christmas trees and turkey dinner.
The selection is extremely diverse though, as genres can range from cartoons and comedies to action and adventure.
Rather than trying to rank the films, they’ve been split up into specific categories. You can be the judge of which ones may be better than others.
TRADITIONAL
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- A Christmas Story
- Miracle On 34th Street
- Holiday Inn
- A Christmas Carol
CARTOONS
- Frosty The Snowman
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Polar Express
FAMILY
- Jingle All The Way
- Home Alone/Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- The Santa Clause
- Jack Frost
COMEDIES
- Elf
- Gremlins
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Bad Santa
- Trading Places
- Love Actually
- Just Friends
- Friday After Next
- A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas
TAKE PLACE DURING CHRISTMAS
- Die Hard
- Edward Scissorhands
- Batman Returns
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Reindeer Games
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
