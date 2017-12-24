Filed Under:Local TV, Luann de Lesseps, Palm Beach County, Real Housewives of New York City

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Celebrities are constant visitors of South Florida, especially during the winter months.

A star of the reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York City” has been arrested in Florida.

52-year-old Luann de Lesseps of the reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York City” has been arrested in Florida. (Source: Palm Beach County Corrections)

Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked into jail Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

The Palm Bach Post reported Judge Ted Booras ordered de Lesseps released without bond.

The circumstances of de Lesseps’ arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available in court records.

Messages left Sunday morning for a Palm Beach Police spokesman were not immediately returned.

The newspaper reported that a prosecutor said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, and she made threatening comments before she was arrested.

