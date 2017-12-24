Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami officers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened overnight.
The scene is located near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 59th Street.
City of Miami Police said the suspect was stable and the officers were not hurt. They also said that two officers were involved in the shooting.
Authorities aren’t saying yet what led up to the incident.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was also on scene Sunday morning to investigate.