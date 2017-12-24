Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A family in Pompano Beach is counting their blessings this Christmas.
On Saturday, a Jeep slammed into their home and burst into flames.
After seeing video of the scene, it’s incredible that none of the seven people inside the home were injured.
The home sustained serious damage from both the impact of the Jeep and the fire.
The driver of the Jeep was running from police and lost control of the vehicle.
He has been detained for questioning.
Aside from the crash, police also want to know if he played any part in a shooting and stabbing that happened at a Karaoke club on Friday evening.