Filed Under:Car Into House, Jeep, Local TV, Pompano Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A family in Pompano Beach is counting their blessings this Christmas.

On Saturday, a Jeep slammed into their home and burst into flames.

After seeing video of the scene, it’s incredible that none of the seven people inside the home were injured.

The home sustained serious damage from both the impact of the Jeep and the fire.

The driver of the Jeep was running from police and lost control of the vehicle.

He has been detained for questioning.

Aside from the crash, police also want to know if he played any part in a shooting and stabbing that happened at a Karaoke club on Friday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Homes
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch