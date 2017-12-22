Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward is rising to $37,000 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a 2-year-old boy who was playing in his front yard.

Carnell Williams was shot and killed near his home on December 15 while riding his scooter outside in the common area of the Arthur Mays Villas Apartment complex in the area of SW 214 Street and 114 Court in Southwest Miami-Dade.

His killer is still on the loose.

“They took my baby,” cried Dorothy Williams, the mother of Carnell Williams on Thursday morning during a plea to the public for information.

She struggled through tears, struggling for the words to ask the public to break the silence.

“Just think about if this was your brother or sister or child, think about that, how would you feel,” said Carnell’s Aunt Teollie Locke.

His family and police, believe someone there, knows something.

“Those people need to come out and say something,” pleaded his grandmother Barbara Williams. “If you saw this and you saw that come out and say something.”

Police say they know the little boy wasn’t the intended target and neither was Lashelle Williams, Carnell’s sister who was shot in the leg a year ago, near the same spot her little brother was killed.

“They trying to kill other people and they shooting my babies,” cried his mother Dorothy while still clutching the bear she says they gave her in the hospital trauma center.

“They give you this bear and tell you to hold onto it like you hold onto your child,” sobbed Dorothy. “I ain’t let go since and I can’t let now. Please say something.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest, in this case, is now $37,000. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or you can send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.