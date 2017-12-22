Even though there are many seniors currently without a place to go, the usual thing to focus on after National Signing Day are some of the future prospects in South Florida.

What the early signing period did was help those prospects, who are not “Power 5” football players, get a better feel what may be ahead. So, in a sense, it gives the underclassman more of a running start – as many 2019 and 2020 athletes are stepping into the spotlight.

By having an early signing period – it will keep college coaches very busy in the coming months – while still keeping their eye on the current senior class – they will also continue to look for future athletes to help.

Just like every year, there are some very talented underclassmen who have already had plenty of exposure – many are committed – but like all the classes and players, since the beginning, there are prospects who continue to fly beneath the radar, and that’s where we come in.

For the past six decades, watching prospects from five feet away has given us a huge advantage when it comes to evaluating and promoting. Though those years, there have been hundreds and hundreds of football players who had all those stars who simply never lived up to the billing. Then, there are those talented young men who would never be discovered if someone wasn’t there watching.

Today, we take a look at six of those younger athletes who still need to get exposure, but are very talented.

2019 – Jordan Battle, S, 6-2, 185, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. First started watching this young man at the end of his sophomore season – and his progress has been amazing. Will begin his final season as one of the top defensive secondary prospects in the state. He is athletic, quick and a playmaker. Battle has a nose for where the ball is at all times. Big time athlete who started for the Raiders after coming up with a game-saving play against nationally rated John Bosco of California.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6287318/jordan-battle

2019 – John Dunmore, WR, 6-3, 180, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. Without hesitation, one of the top receivers in the state of Florida when the 2018 season unfolds. While his travels have taken him to a number of places – including this past year at Delray American Heritage – Dunmore returns to Chaminade-Madonna as one of the playmakers the 3A state champions will lose. Can run, catch, has athletic ability and the size to make plays against some of the elite defensive backs. Is going to be special during his senior season – as colleges all over the country will continue to keep an eye on his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9073456/john-dunmore …

2019 – Anthony Jackson, Jr., LB, 6-0, 210, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy. Yet another talented football player who has come through this program over the past three seasons. A playmaker who has the size, speed and athleticism to continue being a force. Watch him play and he does all the right things. Physical and football smart. He plays with plenty of passion and will end up being around the ball on every play. Those who have been around him believe his future is very bright – as he heads toward his final season at the high school level.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8017059/anthony-jackson-jr

2021 – James Miller, WR, 6-1, 160, Miami Sunset. One of the young faces on the scene this past season, here is a versatile prospect that the Knights need to continue to grow the program. Watch him perform and you will be sold. While he does play quarterback and also in the defensive secondary – if needed – this is a prospect who will be in that next wave of receivers. Great 9th grade season!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9525856/james-miller …

2019 – Tyler Milord, OL, 6-4, 285, Plantation American Heritage. As the seniors start to depart from another unbeaten state championship – this is one of those elite players who will be back and certainly will be the leader that this program will need up front. After coming in this year from Mater Academy, you can see the difference in his play – as the competition level was amazing. Keep your eye this quality talent in the offseason – as well as into his final year.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5480184/tyler-milord

2019 – Larry Robins, S, 5-9, 175, Miami Northwestern. This Miami Norland transfer was truly one of the unsung heroes on the 6A state champions’ defense. A nose for the ball, here is a talent who was always in on key stops – as he added to an already impressive unit that was among the best anywhere. Coaches feel that with a solid offseason, this is one of those impressive talents who can make a major difference. Another of those tremendous talents who has been playing under the radar.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6733702/larry-robbins

