MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old is listed in good condition after he was ambushed and shot at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

The teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car at the Citgo, at NW 103rd Street and NW 12th Avenue, Thursday night when someone walked up, or drove up, and fired into it, according to police. The teen was struck multiple times.

“The victim’s friend was inside [the gas station],” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. “Once he gets to the vehicle, [he] noticed that the passenger had been shot and immediately looked at his phone for the nearest hospital which is why he drove him to North Shore, which was extremely good thinking on his friend’s part and possibly could’ve played a role in saving his friend’s life.”

The teen was then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hosptial.

Police have not issued a description of the shooter but will say no arrests have been made. They are concerned after a rash of shootings recently involving young people.

“This is the third time this week a minor has been struck by gunfire. We need to put a stop to this. We need the community to get together to give us information about these individuals or anybody who might be in this area that’s doing this so we can find them and put them behind bars,” said Colome.

Miami-Dade Police say they are not releasing the victim’s name because he is a juvenile.

A manager of the Citgo station told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the police are looking at surveillance tape from several cameras at his business. He said police asked him not to share that video with the media right now. So it’s not known if police will be releasing any images from the station that could reveal the shooter and anyone who may have been with him.

Police say they are speaking with the victim and his friend, the driver of the car, in order to try to get more information.

Detective so far have not said if they have a motive in this case. Anyone with information that can help police should call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to $1000.