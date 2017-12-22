Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a teen who went missing in Deerfield Beach.
Molly Hemphill, 15, was last seen Sunday, December 19th, in the area of 1300 W Hillsborough Boulevard. She was wearing a blue and white school shirt, a navy blue skirt and light colored tennis shoes.
Hemphill has blue eyes, is about five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Anyone with information on where she may be is urged to Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or 911.