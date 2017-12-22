Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg has died at the age of 82.
Enberg’s family said he was found at his California home and most like died after suffering a heart attack.
Enberg capped his six-decade career in 2016, serving as the voice for the San Diego Padres.
“I guess along with missing my colleagues and missing the roar of the crowd and in the arena, I’m going to miss preparation and anticipation,” he said at the time.
Well known for his signatures calls of “Oh My,” Enberg covered some of sports biggest events including 10 Super Bowls, 28 Wimbledons, and eight NCAA Men’s Championship games.
The Hall of Fame broadcaster also authored two books including “Dick Enberg’s Humorous Quotes For All Occasions.”
“I think anyone who comes to see someone speak, they want to enjoy. They don’t come hoping you’re bad,” he said.
Enberg’s daughter said the family became concerned Thursday when he didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston. He was later found dead in his home outside San Diego.
Overnight the San Diego Padres tweeted:
Statement from the Padres on the passing of Dick Enberg: https://t.co/c3xLaMkoTD pic.twitter.com/wmY6WhGXTN
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 22, 2017
Enberg won more than a dozen Emmy awards and even earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He was 82-years-old.