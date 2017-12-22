PLAYER: Jovan Ferguson

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami BookerT. Washington

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: One of the prospects in South Florida who has been overlooked as we head toward the off-season. This is a major football talent who has the chance this coming year to be one of the best in South Florida. He combines speed, athleticism and a true passion for the game – and has been singled out by college coaches as well as opponents. After a tremendous youth career, his transition to the next level has been impressive. You can guarantee that this coming season, here is going to be one of the elite receivers around. His work ethic and passion for the game will lead the way for this young man. For college coaches looking to upgrade their passing attack, here is a player you need to start getting on now – because when major college coaches watch him play, you will lose out. This is the next wave of big time playmakers – in a region that has churned out more than their share. Just another of the underclass talent that we will continue to put in a spotlight.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7617088/jovan-ferguson