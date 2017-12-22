Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — DJ Tracy Young has been known as Miami’s Queen of House music for the past 25 years. She is a pioneer for female DJ’s everywhere since she was the first female spinning music in Miami’s hottest clubs back in the 90’s. Young credits a few big names with her ride to fame; one of them is former Miami nightclub owner Ingrid Casares.

“She kind of spearheaded the Tracy Young movement,” she told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. “I never expected to take off the way it did and things started happening and I loved the art of DJ’ing and had been told over and over that girls don’t do this, and it kind of fueled me and made me angry and motivated.”

Young then caught the eye of another big superstar.

“So you hung out with Madonna?” asked Petrillo.

“I did. I mean what do you say, I owe her as much as Ingrid. Ingrid introduced me to Madonna and I wound up DJ’ing her wedding to Guy Ritchie,” she laughingly recalled.

“One of first mixes I did was Madonna’s song ‘Music.’ I went under an alias because I wanted people to judge it for the music and not for, ‘Oh it’s a girl.’ I wanted the music to shine.”

It shined and so did Tracy Young, playing in clubs all over the world.

These days Young has a new gig. She’s host of 93.9 MIA’s Rhythm of the 80’s show on Saturday nights broadcasting from IHeart Radio in Miramar. She is working on her voice and interviewing skills as she hasn’t spent much time on the microphone, but says it’s the music that she has hands down.

‘“So my job as a DJ in 90s and still today is to play what I think people want to hear so it’s a very give take relationship with the audience,” she explained.

Tracy says she is just thankful and blessed she can continue to do what she loves so much.

“I never thought I would be in this for 25 years because all I was told, when I was coming up was that, ‘No, you can’t do this.’ So I feel very grateful and thankful for where I am and grateful I can do music for a living because it’s a blessing,” she explained.

You can hear Tracy every Saturday night on 93.9 MIA from 9-11pm.

She will also be spinning at her 15th annual Genesis New Year’s Day celebration from 8am to 5pm at Club Sway in Fort Lauderdale.

