MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a video circulating on social media showing a very violent fight.
Family members of a teen say it shows an act of hate.
Investigators say the fight in Boca Raton started when two students agreed to meet about an ongoing dispute.
That’s when one said she wanted to fight.
Family members of the teen who was attacked say the 14-year-old was being bullied because of her Muslim faith. Investigators do not believe that’s the case right now.
The sheriff’s office is looking to speak with witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-458-TIPS.
