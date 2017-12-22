Filed Under:Florida, Girl Beaten, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a video circulating on social media showing a very violent fight.

Family members of a teen say it shows an act of hate.

sdasda3 Deputies Investigating After Video Shows Teen Being Beaten

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a video circulating on social media showing a very violent fight.

Investigators say the fight in Boca Raton started when two students agreed to meet about an ongoing dispute.

That’s when one said she wanted to fight.

Family members of the teen who was attacked say the 14-year-old was being bullied because of her Muslim faith. Investigators do not believe that’s the case right now.

The sheriff’s office is looking to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-458-TIPS.

Comments
  1. tacnacs (@tacnacs) says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:13 am

    this story is weak.. who ever wrote it needs to go back to school and get back to basics…

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Homes
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch