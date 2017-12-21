Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage boy was shot and is now at a local hospital.
A 16-year-old male was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a Northwest Miami-Dade Citgo gas station.
That’s when police say an unknown suspect either walked or drove up and shot at the car.
A friend drove the teen to North Shore Hospital.
“The victim’s friend was inside [the gas station],” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. “Once he gets to the vehicle, [he] noticed that the passenger had been shot and immediately looked at his phone for the nearest hospital which is why he drove him to North Shore, which was extremely good thinking on his friend’s part and possibly could’ve played a role in saving his friend’s life.”
He was then transported via air rescue to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hosptial.
The shooting took place at NW 103rd Street and NW 12th Avenue.
The victim is listed in stable condition.