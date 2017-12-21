Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A man accused of stalking singer Katy Perry is locked up.
Police said Pawel Jurski, 37, trespassed at the Faena Hotel on Miami Beach and got in through the fire escape.
When security approached him, he said he worked for the singer and wanted to meet her.
Investigators say he also tried to enter the restricted backstage area of the American Airlines Arena – where Katy Perry performed Wednesday night.
Jurski is now facing an aggravated stalking charge, plus he’s charged with escaping, loitering and resisting an officer without violence.