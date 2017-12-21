Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Days before Christmas and in broad daylight two men robbed a pastor at gunpoint feet away from the church where he preaches, City of Miami Police say.
Pastor Johnny Barber was robbed near Mount Sinai Baptist Church located at 698 NW 47th Terrace.
Miami Police say the pastor was fixing a flag outside the church Thursday afternoon.
That’s when two men approached him at gunpoint and demanded his keys, wallet, and phone which he handed over.
Moments later, the men got away in the pastor’s black 2015 Range Rover.
Pastor Barber was not injured during the armed robbery.
Once police were called, they were given a good description of the men.
Not long after, police spotted Barber’s vehicle with two men inside and boxed it in. Those men have been detained for questioning.
Church members have told city officials that they worry about crime in and around the church parking lot.
They say they want the parking lot partly blocked off to cut down on traffic in the area.