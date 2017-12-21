Filed Under:Christmas, Ft. Lauderdale Police, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some drivers in Fort Lauderdale got a quite a surprise on Thursday.

They were an unwitting part of the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department’s Operation Santa Stop.

After being pulled over by police officers, thinking they had done something wrong, they were given gift cards and presents for themselves and their children.

“I was nervous, shaking, and hot,” said one woman who was relieved after she figured out she wasn’t going to be ticketed. “I really do appreciate this, I really do, Merry Christmas.”

The officers who handed out the gifts said they had a good time and were grateful they could bring a little Christmas cheer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Homes
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch