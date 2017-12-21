Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some drivers in Fort Lauderdale got a quite a surprise on Thursday.
They were an unwitting part of the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department’s Operation Santa Stop.
After being pulled over by police officers, thinking they had done something wrong, they were given gift cards and presents for themselves and their children.
“I was nervous, shaking, and hot,” said one woman who was relieved after she figured out she wasn’t going to be ticketed. “I really do appreciate this, I really do, Merry Christmas.”
The officers who handed out the gifts said they had a good time and were grateful they could bring a little Christmas cheer.