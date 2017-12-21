Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) — The annual CBS4 Holiday Homes tour concludes with another festive home which belongs to the Rapport Family in Cutler Bay.
The spectacular display at the home of Alan Rapport is a true labor of love.
For 23 years, Alan Rapport has labored over his holiday display, located at 8740 SW 186th Street.
There are lights, animatronic figures, a manger scene, inflatable snowmen and so much more including 20 Christmas trees on the grounds. The holiday wonderland also features motion-lit reindeer.
The Rapport home is collecting money for Feeding South Florida.
Alan Rapport said part of the display is a tribute to Bill Clot, who for years would put up a big display in Pinecrest. Parts of the Clot show are now featured at the Rapport home.
Directions: US1 to SW 184th St. (Eureka Drive). Turn left onto SW 184th, and go to SW 87 Ave. (Galloway Road). Turn right and continue to SW 186th Street and then turn right.