SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The “holiday hustle,” the “Christmas crunch,” or whatever you call it, it’s happening.

With Christmas just days away it’s getting down to the wire.

“We’re procrastinators,” laughed Katie Black as she and Nicholas Green spent the day shopping at Sawgrass Mills. “We had school and stuff. Our semester just ended, that consumed a lot of time.”

“Mostly I’m broke until this time of the year, for some reason,” Nicholas chimed in.

They’re part of the 126 million people who plan on shopping this weekend.

Super Saturday is going to be one of the busiest days.

“I know I’m late but better late than never. And I feel very generous,” said shopper Gina Zarcadooles.

A lot of shoppers, like Gina, feel generous this year, spending just shy of a thousand dollars.

And much of that budget will be spent this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“How much more shopping do you have to do?” asked CBS4’s Ted Scouten. “My brother,” Gina replied. “I want to get him a Gucci belt. So I’m heading to Gucci.”

Dian Brathwalte is here from Barbados to get her last minute gifts.

She only planned on getting a couple things. However her cart was filled with toys, but she explains she has a method.

“I just pick up everything I like and then when I get to cashier I will decide which price is right,” she laughed.

Others wouldn’t dream of going to a store or mall without a rock solid plan, especially with this busy weekend looming.

“Just have an idea,” said shopper Claudia Bernath. “Know where you’re going, pick it out, just dash in an out. Make it as simple as possible so you’re not stuck in these crazy lines later when it’s really rush time.”

Friday is expected to be a heavy shopping day, with Saturday possibly the busiest of the season.

To accommodate shoppers, Sawgrass Mills has extended hours over the holiday.

• Dec. 22-23: 10 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): CLOSED

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.