MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Family members of a 2-year-old child who was shot and killed while playing in front of his home are asking the public to come forward with information that could lead to his killer.

“They took my baby,” cried Dorothy Williams, the mother of Carnell Williams on Thursday morning.

Little Carnell was shot to death on December 15th and his killer is still out there.

His mother spoke to the media and struggled through tears, struggling for the words to ask the public to break the silence.

“Just think about if this was your brother or sister or child, think about that, how would you feel,” said Carnell’s Aunt Teollie Locke.

Carnell was shot and killed near his home while riding his scooter outside in the common area of the Arthur Mays Villas Apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

His family and police, believe someone there, knows something.

“Those people need to come out and say something,” pleaded his grandmother Barbara Williams. “If you saw this and you saw that come out and say something.”

Police say they know the little boy wasn’t the intended target and neither was Lashelle Williams, Carnell’s sister who was shot in the leg a year ago, near the same spot her little brother was killed.

“They trying to kill other people and they shooting my babies,” cried his mother Dorothy while still clutching the bear she says they gave her in the hospital trauma center.

“They give you this bear and tell you to hold onto it like you hold onto your child,” sobbed Dorothy. “I ain’t let go since and I can’t let now. Please say something.”

On Wednesday, members of the community held a vigil for the child and his family.

County Commissioner Dennis Moss reminded the crowd “there is nothing sacred about protecting a criminal.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest, in this case, is now $30,000. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.