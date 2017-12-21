Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are only a few days left before Christmas and if you don’t want to spend them in parking lots and long lines, you might want to look into Amazon Prime Now.
Thursday is Amazon Prime’s Procrastinator’s Delight Day, meant for all of the people who have waited until the last minute to get their Christmas shopping done.
Amazon Prime Now is a service exclusive to Amazon Prime Members where users can order Prime Now with free two-hour delivery windows.
Staffers grab your request out of cubbies and give them to drivers who deliver them to your front door.
You can order items up until 9:00 p.m. on December 24th and it will be delivered by 11:59pm.
Prime Now includes thousands of items including household products, electronics, books and plenty of food and grocery options.