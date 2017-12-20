Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details continue to emerge on the deadly bus crash in Mexico that killed several cruise passengers on vacation.

Royal Caribbean is the parent company for both ships that the passengers were traveling on.

It’s at the horrifying crash scene in Mexico where 78-year-old Fanya Shamis from Coconut Creek was killed.

She was on vacation with her family. Her daughter Anna Behar from Virginia died as well — along with Behar’s young son Daniel.

At the family’s home, Israel Franco, who identified himself as an uncle, told CBS News’ sister station in Washington DC that they are devastated.

Anna Behar’s husband and 15-year-old son, but are in the hospital.

“Daniel was my sisters shining boy,” said Franco. “He used to be by his side all the time.”

The Family along with dozens of other passengers were on an excursion heading to the Mayan ruins when the bus flipped over.

Mexican prosecutors say skid marks on the narrow highway may indicate the tour bus, operated by a Mexican company, was speeding.

The driver was treated for injuries but was not arrested.

The passengers were from the Celebrity Equinox that left Port Miami last Saturday and Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas that sailed from Port Everglades on Friday.

Jim Walker, a former defense attorney for cruise lines, is now representing passengers with cases pending against Royal Caribbean.

“So once they take them to a port, they take no responsibility, legally,” Walker said. “Once you walk off the gang plank, you’re basically entering the country at your own risk, according to the cruise lines.”

Royal Caribbean put out a statement saying, “the news from Costa Maya about a bus accident involving #CelebrityEquinox & #Serenadeoftheseas guests is heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to all those involved. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation.”