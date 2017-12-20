Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump may be just hours away from his first major legislative victory.

Late Tuesday night the Republican tax plan cleared the Senate along party lines. Moments later President Trump sent out a tweet of approval.

The United States Senate just passed the biggest in history Tax Cut and Reform Bill. Terrible Individual Mandate (ObamaCare)Repealed. Goes to the House tomorrow morning for final vote. If approved, there will be a News Conference at The White House at approximately 1:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

After the Senate vote, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was a big step for all Americans.

“We now add comprehensive tax reform, major middle-class tax relief, and making our businesses both large and small more competitive around the world,” he said.

Independent studies find that most taxpayers will save anywhere from 60 dollars to 51-thousand next year, depending on their income.

But by 2027, 53 percent of taxpayers will pay more than before, but savings for the very wealthy, though, will continue to rise.

While Republicans insist future Congresses will prevent those tax hikes, Democrats on the Senate floor spent Tuesday arguing it should be this Congress making that choice.

“What has been sold as a middle-class miracle will instead deliver a hefty windfall to the wealthy,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

“The far right architects of this tax plan are going to be coming for your social security and Medicare before you take your Christmas tree down,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-OR.

The House also voted to pass the bill Tuesday but, afterwards, three changes had to be made to provisions that violate Senate rules. House lawmakers plan to take up the legislation again on Wednesday before sending it to the President’s desk.