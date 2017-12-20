Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — The community is remembering a man killed in a deputy-involved shooting.

Locals got together for a vigil and march honoring Jean Pedro Pierre on Wednesday evening.

His family has said they wished the BSO deputy who shot and killed him had tried other methods before resorting to the ultimate use of force.

The incident which led to the 42-year-old’s death was caught on camera a couple of weeks ago outside a Lauderdale Lakes condo complex called Sunset Hills.

Security and body cam video showed the moments leading up to the deadly deputy-involved shooting.

The video shows the deputy entering the apartment and being confronted by Pierre.

Moments later, the fight between the two men spilled into the courtyard.

At some point, the deputy used a taser to try to subdue Pierre but it didn’t work.

Surveillance video shows Pierre striking the deputy and kicking him as the deputy tried to use a baton to defend himself. Pierre grabbed hold of the deputy’s foot.

Seconds later, another deputy arrived to help.

That deputy’s body camera showed Pierre ignored commands to stop his aggressive behavior. Pierre continued kicking the deputy on the ground and when he let go, he appeared to charge after the other deputy.

That’s when three shots rang out and Pierre fell to the ground.

Pierre’s sister said the videos do not represent their loved one — a father of five, an entrepreneur and a one-time political candidate in Haiti.

Pierre’s daughter, Shania, said her father had a stroke a few years ago and has suffered from medical problems ever since.