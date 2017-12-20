Filed Under:Christmas Lights, Craig Setzer, Holiday Home, Holiday Homes, Holiday Homes Tour, Holiday Lights, Macek Home

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — CBS4 is on night number three of its annual tour of some of the most decorated and festive holiday homes in South Florida.

Wednesday’s Holiday Home belongs to Mark and Patricia Macek.

The home is located at 2700 SE 6th Street in Pompano Beach.

The Maceks have an amazing display that they began 17 years ago. The first one was right after 9/11 so it had a decidedly patriotic theme. Now, it is more traditional and has grown considerably as the family has a big double lot.

Directions: I-95 or the Turnpike to Atlantic Boulevard exit, go east to SE 28 Ave and make a right, then make a right on SE 6th Street.

 

