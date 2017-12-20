Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a North Miami-Dade County apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Chopper4 was over the scene at 18975 NE 2nd Avenue as several fire crews could be seen battling the blaze which seems to be coming from the second floor.
Large flames could be seen coming out of the building as smoke, billowing out of the complex could be seen for miles.
A large portion of the roof seems to be lost.
It is unclear what caused the blaze to begin or if anyone has been injured.