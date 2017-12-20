Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Miami Gardens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a North Miami-Dade County apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene at 18975 NE 2nd Avenue as several fire crews could be seen battling the blaze which seems to be coming from the second floor.

Large flames could be seen coming out of the building as smoke, billowing out of the complex could be seen for miles.

A large portion of the roof seems to be lost.

It is unclear what caused the blaze to begin or if anyone has been injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Homes
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch