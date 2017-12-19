Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of an 80-year-old man who was found dead in his northwest Miami-Dade home is pleading for the community’s help to find his killer.

Giles Hutton was a sanitation worker for the city of Miami Beach for nearly 40 years. His widow, Virginia, said everyone liked him.

“He was a person who wouldn’t harm a fly. He was a very good person. Everybody that knew him knew that he was a good man,” said Hutton. “He would give you his heart if he felt he could live without it.”

Hutton said her husband was a church deacon, a father, and a grandfather. His body was discovered at 1 a.m. on the morning of July 22nd inside his home at NW 97th Street and NW 31st Avenue.

“I’m still trying to figure it out. How could anyone hurt a person as kind as he was? I just can’t believe it,” said Hutton. “He didn’t have an enemy in the world that I know of.”

Hutton said she was the one who found his body in the bedroom.

“He wasn’t a well person so I thought maybe he had fallen and hit his head or something. I called him and he didn’t respond. I called him again and he didn’t respond so I touched him on his arm and it was hard as a brick.”

Miami-Dade police said it appears Hutton was killed before his white Lincoln Town Car was taken from his home.

“We believe that the incident happened at his house and whoever was responsible, or somebody else, took the car after the incident,” said Detective Zubair Kahn.

Hutton’s car was found two days later. Now his widow wants your help.

“I would have peace within myself. Regardless of who did it, they have to pay the consequence. But one thing I’m sure of, there’s a God above and he knows what happened. So I’m asking whoever did it, give up because you can run but you can’t hide from God. What happened to him, I just can’t understand it, it’s very hurtful.”

Police do have information on at least one suspect after processing Hutton’s stolen car but they still don’t have a motive for the murder. Anyone with information on Hutton’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.